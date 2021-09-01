Yuliia Korienkova’s Advice to Anyone Looking to Reinvent Their Life

The pandemic-enforced lockdowns had widely varying effects on people from around the world. Some indulged in ice cream, gained weight, and nearly wilted away from boredom, while others took a proactive approach and used the time to discover new hobbies and interests. Some others yet used the extra time to improve themselves to take their minds off the grim reality.

Yuliia Korienkova sees 2021 as a perfect time to reinvent oneself, as we realize how precious of a gift time is now that there is more to spare and why it is crucial to make the most of it. For people who have lost their jobs, this is a golden opportunity to learn new skills and find matching opportunities. The economy is making a slow but steady recovery, and employers are looking for strong candidates.

Very rarely is there a global phenomenon that encourages people to reinvent themselves. Yuliia states he/she can see more viable job candidates today than he/she has in years, and this has been possible due to individuals branching out into new areas. As the lockdowns gradually lift, society is eager to get back to normalcy. This includes global businesses and corporations that had come to a standstill with the rest of the world. Workers had to leave their jobs for various reasons, and employers are eager now to fill these positions quickly.

“It is truly a candidate’s market,” Yuliia Korienkova notes. “Potential employees can ask for things they were previously hesitant about, such as telecommuting, higher pay, and better benefits. Some companies are even offering sign-on bonuses. Employers realize that in order to attract top talent, they need to offer attractive perks.”

Self-education and bettering oneself improve nearly all aspects of life, including making one a more viable candidate for today’s changing job landscape. And as Yuliia Korienkova rightly points out, there is no time like the present to reinvent yourself for a better quality of life.