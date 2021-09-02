3 Officers Charged In George Floyd’s Death Ask Judge To Block Streaming Of Trial

Attorneys for the three former police officers charged for killing George Floyd asked a judge Thursday to prohibit the officers’ upcoming trial from being livestreamed.

Thomas Lane, J. Kueng, and Tou Thau are charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter after the death of George Floyd in May 2020, according to The Associated Press (AP).

Thursday, a judge will hear arguments over whether to allow cameras during the trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd. https://t.co/dFYKvBSywe — KSTP (@KSTP) September 2, 2021

Lane, Kueng, and Thau previously requested that the trial be covered by various news outlets, the AP reported. Their attorneys wrote that “Cameras in the Chauvin Courtroom brought us to the dangerous pass where people are deterred from testifying for the defense because they fear the wrath of the crowd,” according to the AP. (RELATED: George Floyd Trial Will Be Livestreamed After Judge Upholds Decision)

Minnesota court rules generally ban live streaming trials if both sides disagree, according to the AP. Judge Peter Cahill ordered the Chauvin Trial to be livestreamed despite objections from the prosecution.

“Indeed, if Defendants have difficulty finding expert witnesses — and there is no evidence that they cannot secure experts — that difficulty is a product of their overwhelming guilt,” prosecutors wrote in response, the AP reported.

Cahill said he would make a decision later on whether to allow the trial to be livestreamed, according to the AP.