Authorities Clear Allen West’s Wife Of DWI Charge

Authorities cleared the wife of Texas gubernatorial candidate and former Chairman of the Texas Republican Party Lt. Col. Allen West of a DWI charge Wednesday, Fox News reported.

A Dallas Police Department officer arrested Angela West, 61, in August for suspicion of driving while intoxicated (DWI), despite the toxicology results saying that she did not have any alcohol or drugs in her body, Fox News reported. George R. Milner, West’s attorney, announced Wednesday that the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office “reviewed all evidence regarding Ms. Angela West’s case and has REJECTED it for filing.” (RELATED: Allen West’s Wife Released From Jail For Alleged DWI With Grandchild In Car)

We are releasing violent criminals in Texas but arresting grandmas? pic.twitter.com/zkiFzsoJIt — Allen West (@AllenWest) August 21, 2021

“The District Attorney also reviewed the toxicology report which proved there was NO ALCOHOL in her blood, as well as NO DRUGS of any kind in her system,” Milner wrote in the statement. “This means NO CHARGES will be filed against Ms. West!!”

“We sincerely appreciate District Attorney John Creuzot’s diligence in this matter. This is the right result and we appreciate that honest justice was swift. It is no indisputable Ms. West was completely innocent of any wrongdoing!” he continued.

“This unfortunate stain on her otherwise exemplary reputation should be removed with haste! While I have the utmost respect for Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia, his officer got this one wrong! She made a mistake! A big one!!” the statement added.

I saw no basis for #AllenWest wife’s arrest, but weighed the observations of the officer. But she bungled the breathalyzer and failed to submit for testing a liquid (McDonalds Hi-C) that “smelled of alcohol.” Arresting her was a massive error, and the DPD owes a profound apology. https://t.co/B3ISeWJnqZ — Mark Davis (@MarkDavis) September 1, 2021

Allen West released a statement Wednesday, demanding that his wife receive “a full apology.”

“I stand by my assertion that a full apology to my wife Angela is warranted,” he said. “As well, the full unedited body cam video should be released by the Dallas PD Chief Garcia to the press and the public. My wife’s honor and reputation should have never been assailed.”

West announced his candidacy for governor on July 4, and will challenge incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. In June, he announced his “irrevocable resignation” as chairman of the Texas Republican Party.