Viral Video Claims To Be Footage Of A Massive Bigfoot In Idaho

New footage has surfaced allegedly showing a Bigfoot in Idaho.

The YouTube video shared by Nv Tv has gone viral over the past few days, and footage states at the beginning that the object being filmed appears “very real” and would be “hard to replicate using a fake suit.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch it below and we’ll then dive in.

I feel like a broken record at this point, but I’m going to say it again. Until someone lays a Bigfoot out on the ground in front of me, I refuse to believe this nonsense.

Sightings seem to be becoming more and more common. They’re happening at a shockingly high frequency. Yet, nobody has ever actually put one on the ground!

These Bigfoot sighting photos were reported on just recently this month by Jake Truemper, radio host. The sighting location was White Water Canyon in Bernard, Iowa. Sound off in the comments! #bigfoot #sasquatch #cryptid #iowa #bernardiowa #whitewatercanyon pic.twitter.com/lXD0Km5mjc — Jeremiah Byron (@bigfoot_society) July 25, 2021

You mean to tell me these things are walking around Idaho – a state with citizens armed to the teeth – and not a single person has decided to shoot the first ever Bigfoot?

Yeah, if you expect me to believe that, then my oceanfront property in Oklahoma is free of charge for you!

Look, I’m an open-minded person and I’m fascinated by UFOs. However, Bigfoot is just a bridge too far given the fact not a single one has ever been shot.

We at least have footage of our fighter jets attempting to chase UFOs. We have nothing to suggest anyone has ever confronted a Bigfoot, which makes it borderline impossible to believe for me.

If I was in the woods and saw something like this, I would unholster my handgun and put it on the ground. Why wouldn’t you? You’d be a hero.

Until that happens, I’m just not buying it.