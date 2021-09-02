Bishop Sycamore Coach Before 58-0 Loss: ‘If You’re Not Willing To Take A Life…Don’t Step Out’

Bishop Sycamore continues to be the gift to the football world that just keeps on giving.

As everyone not living under a rock knows by now, the Ohio school infamously tricked their way onto ESPN and got blown out 58-0 by IMG Academy.

Ever since, the floodgates have opened and the content has been unreal.

ESPN’s commendations WENT IN on Bishop Sycamore 💀 pic.twitter.com/RCJv46gOA3 — BuckeyeScoop.com (@kirk_barton) August 29, 2021

In a video tweeted by the Barstool Sports Unnecessary Roughness podcast (via TikTok user n8burner), a coach in the locker room was amping up the Sycamore Bishop players when he told them, “If you’re not willing to take a life…Don’t step out.”

Watch the incredible video below.

Bishop Sycamore’s coach really said “if you’re not willing to take a life….” and then they lost 58-0 pic.twitter.com/mc8HbZjydA — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) September 1, 2021

So, for those of you keeping score at home, they tricked their way onto ESPN, got blown out, the team’s head coach got fired, he was later accused of once having players beat a homeless man, ineligible players might have played, the the Governor of Ohio wants an investigation and now a coach is on tape dropping a line about taking a life.

I have asked @OHEducation to conduct an investigation into Bishop Sycamore to ensure compliance with Ohio law and to ensure the school is providing the educational opportunities Ohio students deserve. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) August 31, 2021

If someone told you that this was real, literally nobody would believe you. Nobody who is honest with themselves would say they thought it was real.

ESPN Appears To Have Been Tricked In Humiliating Fashion. How Does A Mistake This Big Happen? https://t.co/mxbnY5KqEA — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 2, 2021

At this point, there’s literally nothing that would surprise me about Bishop Sycamore. If you told me they had a 50-year-old there against IMG Academy, I would believe it without a moment of hesitation.

Keep checking back to find out the latest information as we have it. What a bizarre and incredible situation.