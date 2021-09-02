Mom Fights A Mountain Lion To Save Her Son

A mother in California fought a mountain lion in order to save her kid.

According to a report from CBS Los Angeles, a mother near a Calabasas neighborhood had to fight a mountain lion that attacked her five-year-old son. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The mountain lion dragged the kid about 45 yards before the mother intervened. The child suffered injuries to his head, neck and upper torso, and was taken to a hospital. The mountain lion was shot and killed by authorities, according to a statement from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Department of Fish and Wildlife Capt. Patrick Foy told CBS Los Angeles, “The commotion caused by the attack and the boy’s screaming alerted the mom who was inside. She ran outside and immediately started striking and punching at the lion and managed to fend the lion off her son. This mom’s an absolute hero who saved her son’s life, there’s no question about it.”

I love stories like this. Every once in awhile, a wild animal decides it wants to mess around with humans and finds out the hard way that’s not a great idea.

In this case, a mountain lion messed with a woman’s son and it ended up getting shot. No matter how much you love animals, you have to always side with the humans!

Also, mountain lions aren’t a joke at all. They’re incredibly strong, and while they don’t usually target humans, they can be a problem if they do.

If you encounter one and are armed, don’t be afraid to introduce the beast to your good friends Ruger, Winchester and Remington.

Props to this mom for defending her son and taking care of business.