‘My Heart Is Beating So Fast Right Now’: Claire McCaskill Slams Texas Law Forbidding Abortions After Heartbeat Detected

Former Democratic Senator of Missouri and current MSNBC analyst lashed out on the Supreme Court’s 5-4 ruling over Texas “Heartbeat Act” Thursday on “Meet The Press” during a debate.

The Supreme Court ruling rejected an emergency request to block the Texas bill banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. (RELATED: Supreme Court Allows Texas 6-Week Abortion Ban To Take Effect)

Clarie McCaskill claimed the abortion bill went “beyond the pale extreme” that would open the gates “to private bounty police going after women” and would seek “to terminate a pregnancy as soon as they find out they’re pregnant.”

I’m not sure people…in their shock at what TX actually did…realize how radical this law is. And what the Supreme Court unleashed on our legal system by not stopping it immediately. Waiting for a D state legislature to do something similar on guns. — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) September 2, 2021

“I just gotta tell you, my heart is beating so fast right now,” McCaskill told MSNBC host Chuck Todd. “It is very hard for me to stay calm.”

Any person may bring a civil action against abortion providers violating the “fetal heartbeat” act, according to the Texas Senate Bill

Texans who successfully win their case over the person found violating the new abortion law could be awarded $10,000, reported ABC10.

“If this is the way we’re going to go down in America, then we’re going to hire private police in order to avoid constitutional precedent,” McCaskill said.

Editor of National Review and writer for Politico, Rich Lowry, who was debating the former senator, pushed back.

Lowry told the MSNBC host she was “letting the rhetoric get out of hand” with her claims of “bounty hunters and private police” as the debate was on abortion being a “morally wrong or not.”

“If Roe [vs. Wade] had never been on the books, this debate would have happened long ago and there would have been a kind of equilibrium,” said Lowry. “It would have allowed more … democratic debate and a democratic voice on [abortion], which has been totally denied.”