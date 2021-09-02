Colin Cowherd: ‘I Think Wisconsin Is Such A Great Program’

Colin Cowherd is a big believer in Wisconsin’s football program.

The Badgers start our season Saturday afternoon against Penn State, and we already have the whole country talking. Well, you can put Cowherd in the column of people who are high on Wisconsin’s outlook. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The football season is almost here, and lots of people are asking what I think Wisconsin will do this year. The answer is simple. I expect absolute domination in the Big Ten. Anyone who doubts me, bookmark this tweet and see me in December. We’ll see who is laughing then. pic.twitter.com/EbSjXo7LnK — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 2, 2021

“I think Wisconsin is such a great program. Nobody talks about Wisconsin because their coach wears a hoodie and he doesn’t sell, you know, he’s not a big salesman or anything. He looks like my accountant, but I love Wisconsin. I like what they stand for…I like Wisconsin’s values,” Cowherd said during the Thursday episode of his show.

You can listen to his full comments below.

Soak it up, folks! Soak it up! How does it feel? How does it feel to know that the national media is finally giving us the credit we deserve?

For me, it feels outstanding. I’ve said for years and years that we rarely get the respect we deserve. Now, that’s changing.

We can’t hide from all the hype!

Hype continues to grow around the Wisconsin Badgers, and it’s time for everyone to start believing the team is for real. To all my critics, bookmark this tweet and save this video if you think I’m wrong. Trust me, when we’re playing for a Big Ten title, I won’t let you forget. pic.twitter.com/q7T5AlEH2x — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 23, 2021

Now, we have to go out and prove it. All the talk is nice, but it won’t mean anything if we can’t win. We have to go out and produce.

That all starts at noon EST on Fox.

Trust me when I say, I’m more than ready.