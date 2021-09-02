Politics

‘Thanks You Old Dead White Bitch’: Critics Blame Ginsburg When Texas Abortion Law Survives Supreme Court Challenge

US-POLITICS-JUSTICE-COURT-EDUCATION

(Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Critics took aim at the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg when the court declined to strike down a Texas law banning abortions after a fetal heartbeat could be detected.

Many argued that Ginsburg, who passed away in September of 2020, should have retired while former President Barack Obama was in office and had a majority in the Senate. That would have ensured that Obama would choose her replacement rather than former President Donald Trump, who replaced Ginsburg just before the 2020 presidential election with Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

The theory was that one more left-leaning judge might have made the difference on the Texas law before it was allowed to take effect on Sept. 1.

And while the consensus among critics appeared to be that Obama would have been able to nominate a suitable replacement in 2013, Ginsburg herself cast doubt on that in a 2014 interview with Elle magazine.

“If I resign any time this year, he could not successfully appoint anyone I would like to see in the court. (The Senate Democrats) took off the filibuster for lower federal court appointments, but it remains for this court. So anybody who thinks that if I step down, Obama could appoint someone like me, they’re misguided,” she said.