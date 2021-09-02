‘We Don’t Need Him’: ‘Dukes Of Hazzard’ Star Rips Biden After Hurricane Ida Destroys His Louisiana Store

“Dukes of Hazzard” star John Schneider said Thursday that he would rather not have President Joe Biden visit Louisiana even after Hurricane Ida destroyed his store.

Schneider joined “Fox & Friends” to talk about the damages and what he and his neighbors were doing to rebuild even as Ida continued to ravage parts of the northeast. (RELATED: Hurricane Ida Powers Through Northeast, Killing At Least 17 People And Causing Three More States To Declare States Of Emergency)

WATCH:

Schneider explained that he had not been home when Ida tore through his home town in Louisiana, but had instead been in Tennessee organizing relief efforts. He returned home to learn that his studio — and the iconic General Lee car — had taken a direct hit from the storm.

. @John_Schneider Studios (Holden, LA) took a direct hit from Hurricane Ida overnight. John & Alicia were here in Nashville organizing flood relief efforts for Middle TN, and are currently en route home. Please pray, and feel free to support them at https://t.co/eUgMuWctkS. pic.twitter.com/J672wuTcWk — Brian Mayes (@BrianMayes) August 30, 2021

“We are going to drive back to Tennessee this afternoon so we can distribute the stuff tomorrow,” Schneider told “Fox & Friends” host Steve Doocy. “You can’t stop humanitarian act just because a tree falls on your house. You gotta do what you said you were going to do.”

Schneider went on to say that the flood waters had already come within 6 inches of the worst levels on record and that his area was unlikely to have electricity back for weeks.

“It’s just a mess but when I look at what you were just showing, by the way, those are community people coming out to help. We need to throw away all this BS about division. We need to remain united. The biggest strength we have in this country is ourselves. We need to do this and stay like this, throw all this other hogwash away because as you can see, we need each other desperately,” Schneider continued, and Doocy wholeheartedly agreed.

Schneider then pivoted to address Biden, stressing the importance of people helping each other and arguing that the government should stay out of it.

“We don’t need the government coming in and, by the way, I call this — we had hurricane, we are about to have a flood and we are about to have probably the worst natural disaster that can be because apparently Biden is going to come show his face in Louisiana and I wish he wouldn’t, I wish he wouldn’t,” Schneider added. “We have more problems on our hands. We don’t need him.”

“Obviously there are things going on in this country, people need your prayer and need your help. They need you to be a friend,” he concluded.

Doocy pushed back then, saying that Biden would likely be bringing federal disaster relief along with him.

“You’ve been helping raise money for other disaster victims. How can we help you?” Doocy asked.

“I’m never one to ask for help but I tell you what, that picture you saw, that’s our store. So if you enjoyed ‘Dukes,’ or ‘Smallville’ — if I made you smile in the last 42 years, go to johnschneiderstudios.com. Get yourself a movie, get yourself some music, get something … Go out there and be a good friend to somebody, be a good neighbor. I appreciate it.”