Ewa Brodnicka Shoves A Dildo In Aniela Bogusz’s Face During Weigh-Ins

MMA fighters Ewa Brodnicka and Aniela Bogusz recently had an incredibly bizarre interaction during weigh-ins.

According to Outkick, prior to a fight in Poland, Brodnicka walked out during weigh-ins, pulled out a dildo and shoved it in Bogusz’s face. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Naturally, Bogusz wasn’t pleased. She snatched away the sex toy and tossed it back at her opponent. Watch the bizarre moment unfold below.

This was happen last weekend in High League promotion in Poland. In that fight, Ewa Brodnicka lost to Aniela “Lil Masti” Bogusz by TKO in R3 https://t.co/0z0vaowyyj pic.twitter.com/4ZbtLoSRTH — Bruno Massami (Бруно Массами) (@BrMassami) August 31, 2021

For those of you wondering, the dildo stunt didn’t throw Bogusz off of her game. She won the fight in the third round, according to the same report.

So, she wasn’t rattled at all by a sex toy being shoved in her grill.

If you’re going to pull a stunt like this, you damn sure better go out and win. If you don’t, then you’re just a clown.

If you shove a dildo in someone’s face and proceed to lose, I’m not sure how you ever live that down.

Also, what the hell would Dana White do if one of his fighters tried to pull a stunt like this? How would he react?

I honestly don’t know, but I’m sure it’d be entertainment gold. Maybe he should just go out and sign Bogusz because she brings it out in people.

MMA fighters are truly the best! Let us know what you thought of this situation in the comments below!