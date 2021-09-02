Teen Accused Of Stabbing 13-Year-Old Classmate 114 Times Mutters About Demons Taking Over His Soul In Hearing

A 14-year-old accused of killing his classmate in Florida was overheard muttering about demons taking over his soul during a hearing Wednesday.

Aiden Fucci appeared Wednesday at a pretrial hearing for the May 9 murder of Tristyn Bailey, according to the St. Augustine Record. Bailey was found in the wooded area of a neighborhood with 114 stab wounds.

Fucci was charged with first-degree murder for the stabbing and is being tried as an adult. The trial date is expected to be set for the summer of 2022 according to Smith, reported the St. Augustine Record.

“Why am I here?” Fucci asked at one point during the hearing, the St. Augustine Record reported.

Fucci reportedly rocked back and forth and did not respond to Judge Lee Smith’s questions.

“Please don’t let the demons take my soul. The demons are going to take my soul away,” Fucci was heard mumbling during the hearing, Fox News reported.

Fucci’s attorney asked for the pretrial hearing to be continued due to the amount of evidence needed to sort through. Smith set Fucci’s next pretrial hearing for Oct. 28. (RELATED: Video Shows Teen Walking With Her Suspected Murderer On The Night Of Her Death)

Fucci’s mother is also accused of tampering with evidence after she washed the blood out of Fucci’s jeans following the stabbing.