Florida State Will Honor Bobby Bowden With Helmet Decal, A Logo On The Field And More

Florida State will honor former coach Bobby Bowden throughout the season.

Bowden recently passed away, and his death shook the world of college football. He was one of the most successful coaches ever and was an even better human. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He left us with a lifetime full of memories. Thank you, Coach Bowden — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) August 8, 2021

The Seminoles revealed Wednesday afternoon that they will be honoring Bowden different ways this season. Players will wear a helmet decal, there will be a logo on the field for him at Doak Campbell Stadium, coaches will wear a patch on their polos and there will be a sign over the tunnel.

You can check out photos of all the different stuff FSU is doing below.

This is a great move from the Seminoles. Bowden was the most successful coach in program history, won two national titles with FSU and was an all-around superstar.

At the age of 91, Bowden passed onto the other side after battling pancreatic cancer, and his former team will now make sure everyone remembers him throughout the season.

Bobby Bowden was a great football coach and an even better person who helped mold young men. He lived life to the fullest and will be missed. https://t.co/QOlX0JxOpq — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 8, 2021

There are very few coaches who make the kind of impact Bowden did during his career, and there are even fewer coaches who deserve this kind of recognition in death.

However, if there was ever an example of a coach who 100% deserves it, Bowden is the guy.

Rest easy, Coach Bowden, and props to FSU for the classy gesture.