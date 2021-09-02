Watch Gal Gadot, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson And Ryan Reynolds In The Electric Trailer For ‘Red Notice’

“Red Notice” looks like it’s going to be absolutely outstanding.

The plot of the Netflix film with Gal Gadot, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Ryan Reynolds, according to IMDB, is, “An Interpol agent tracks the world’s most wanted art thief.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

While that’s simple enough, I can promise you that the trailer will get you pumped. Give it a watch below.

This movie looks like it’s going to be absolutely awesome and the cast is stacked with major talent. All three leads are superstars.

Johnson is probably the biggest name in Hollywood right now, and Reynolds isn’t too far behind.

As for Gal Gadot, we all know she’s a superstar and all she does is drop bangers left and right. Has she ever made a bad movie?

I’m pretty sure the answer to that is no.

Now, the three of them are teaming up for this action film for Netflix. Yeah, it’s safe to say that there’s no chance I’m missing it.

You can catch it on Netflix starting November 12. It looks like it’s going to be required viewing.