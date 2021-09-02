Watch Halle Berry In The Awesome Trailer For ‘Moonfall’

Roland Emmerich’s new movie “Moonfall” looks outstanding.

The plot of the film with Halle Berry, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is as follows:

In Moonfall, a mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it. With mere weeks before impact and the world on the brink of annihilation, NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler (Academy Award® winner Halle Berry) is convinced she has the key to saving us all — but only one astronaut from her past, Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson, “Midway”) and a conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman (John Bradley, “Game of Thrones”) believe her. These unlikely heroes will mount an impossible last-ditch mission into space, leaving behind everyone they love, only to find out that our Moon is not what we think it is.

If the trailer is a sign of things to come, then this movie is going to be absolutely lit. Give it a watch below. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

For those of you who might not know, Roland Emmerich has made several major disaster films. Blowing this up is kind of his speciality.

“2012,” “The Patriots” and “Stargate,” “Independence Day” and “The Day After Tomorrow” are some classic examples.

He’s never seen an explosion he didn’t like.

Now, he’s bringing millions of fans around the globe a movie about the moon and Earth getting knocked off their respective orbits.

Clearly, things are going to go very wrong, and I’m here for it. Anything that involves explosions and a loaded cast featuring Berry is something I’m here for.

That much is for sure!

BTS photos on set with the visionary director behind the #Stargate Universe, @RolandEmmerich 🎬 🎥 pic.twitter.com/SBcDyZDlOJ — MGM Studios (@mgmstudios) September 2, 2021

For those of you interested, you can catch “Moonfall” starting February 4, 2022.