Hurricane Ida Powers Through Northeast, Killing At Least 9 People And Causing Three More States To Declare A State Of Emergency

Flooding, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Harry Wilmerding
At least nine people are dead in New York and New Jersey as Hurricane Ida ripped through the Northeast delivering record-breaking rainfall, flooding and power outages, and causing multiple state of emergencies, multiple sources reported.

A 70-year-old man died in New Jersey, a 19-year-old man was reported dead in Maryland and New York City has reported seven fatalities, Fox News reported.

In New York City, the dead include an 86 year-old woman, 50-year old man, and a 2-year-old boy, according to ABC 7.

A 45-year old woman and her 22-year old son were killed when their building collapsed in Queens, according to WLNY.

New York and New Jersey governors both declared a state of emergencies after the rain, winds and flooding.

“I am declaring a state of emergency to help New Yorkers affected by tonight’s storm. Please stay off the roads and avoid all unnecessary travel,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a tweet.

New Jersey Gov Phil Murphy issued a state of emergency late Wednesday night on Twitter in response to the storm.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio also declared a state of emergency on Twitter saying, “We’re enduring a historic weather event tonight with record breaking rain across the city, brutal flooding and dangerous conditions on our roads.”

The National Weather Service declared a flood emergency in New York City.

“To be clear…this particular warning for NYC is the second time we’ve ever issued a Flash Flood Emergency (It’s the first one for NYC),” the NWS said in a tweet. “The first time we’ve issued a Flash Flood Emergency was for Northeast New Jersey a an hour ago.”

