Hurricane Ida Powers Through Northeast, Killing At Least 9 People And Causing Three More States To Declare A State Of Emergency

At least nine people are dead in New York and New Jersey as Hurricane Ida ripped through the Northeast delivering record-breaking rainfall, flooding and power outages, and causing multiple state of emergencies, multiple sources reported.

A 70-year-old man died in New Jersey, a 19-year-old man was reported dead in Maryland and New York City has reported seven fatalities, Fox News reported.

In New York City, the dead include an 86 year-old woman, 50-year old man, and a 2-year-old boy, according to ABC 7.

A 45-year old woman and her 22-year old son were killed when their building collapsed in Queens, according to WLNY.

WATCH 🚨 Helpless residents standing, walking in knee-high flood water in an apartment building that was flooded in Woodside, Queens, New York City. pic.twitter.com/rDmLq49yTG — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) September 2, 2021

New York and New Jersey governors both declared a state of emergencies after the rain, winds and flooding.

ALERT 🚨 Vehicles literally floating in flood water in Queens, New York City pic.twitter.com/Xd99tYWrE0 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) September 2, 2021

“I am declaring a state of emergency to help New Yorkers affected by tonight’s storm. Please stay off the roads and avoid all unnecessary travel,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a tweet.

New Jersey Gov Phil Murphy issued a state of emergency late Wednesday night on Twitter in response to the storm.

HEAVY FLOODING: Switched stories. Now trying to get to Manhattan from Queens for @CBSNewYork at 11. This is Woodhaven Blvd. Crazy flooding! Gas station parking entirely covered with water. Seen some stalled cars as well. Be safe on the roads! Rain is not letting up 🌧 pic.twitter.com/5hebqd74Qa — Cory James (@CoryJamesTV) September 2, 2021

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio also declared a state of emergency on Twitter saying, “We’re enduring a historic weather event tonight with record breaking rain across the city, brutal flooding and dangerous conditions on our roads.”

The National Weather Service declared a flood emergency in New York City.

“To be clear…this particular warning for NYC is the second time we’ve ever issued a Flash Flood Emergency (It’s the first one for NYC),” the NWS said in a tweet. “The first time we’ve issued a Flash Flood Emergency was for Northeast New Jersey a an hour ago.”

