Psaki Dismisses Male Reporter’s Question On Biden’s Catholicism And Abortion: ‘I Know You’ve Never Faced Those Choices’

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki dismissed a male reporter’s question on President Joe Biden’s Catholicism and abortion by telling the reporter, “I know you’ve never had to face these choices.”

EWTN’s Owen Jensen asked the White House press secretary why Biden supports abortion when “his own Catholic faith” teaches that the procedure is morally wrong.

“He believes that it’s a woman’s right,” Psaki responded. “It’s a woman’s body and it’s her choice.” (RELATED: Biden Says Catholic Bishops Won’t Vote To Deny Him Communion)

Jensen, who has repeatedly pointed out the contradictions between Biden’s faith and public policy, asked: “But who does he believe then, should look out for the unborn child?”

“He believes that it is up to a woman to make those decisions and up to a woman to make those decisions with her doctor. I know you’ve never faced those choices, nor have you ever been pregnant, but for women out there who have faced those choices, this is an incredibly difficult thing, the president believes that right should be respected.”

WATCH:

REPORTER: “Why does the president support abortion when his own Catholic faith teaches abortion is morally wrong?”@PressSec: “He believes that it’s a right. It’s a woman’s body and it’s her choice… I know you’ve never faced those choices, nor have you ever been pregnant.” pic.twitter.com/xd9vHGON5L — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 2, 2021

Media outlets and reporters frequently describe Biden as a devout Catholic, though the president has drawn criticism for supporting and advocating for policies which the Catholic Church explicitly opposes — specifically abortion. (RELATED: Press Sec Psaki Dodges Question On Biden Abortion Policy By Saying ‘He’s A Devout Catholic’)

The Catholic Church teaches that Catholics may not receive Holy Communion if they are “conscious of a grave sin,” that abortion is a “crime against human life,” and that publicly advocating for or supporting abortion is a sin of scandal.

