‘If It Was A Filter’: Kelly Ripa Hits Back After Being Accused Of Editing Beach Photo To Look ‘Younger’

Kelly Ripa clapped back at a troll who accused her of editing a beach photo in order to look “younger” and her response has got everyone talking.

The “Live With Kelly and Ryan” host shared a picture on Instagram of her and her husband Mark Consuelos at the beach at sunset. In the snap, she was wearing a black one-shoulder top with a floral print on the bottom. The post was noted by Entertainment Tonight in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Kelly Ripa Talks About Keeping Things Spicy In Her Marriage After 24 Years)

She captioned her post, “Cheese and a baguette.”

Most of the comments from fans praised the actress for looking so great. However, not everyone was impressed.

“How is it you look 10 years younger Kelly? must be a relaxing holiday!” one person wrote.

“As beautiful as she is it’s def a filter!” another person replied.

Kelly caught wind of the comments and clapped back.

“If it was a filter I would look amazing,” Ripa shared. “It’s just the angle and sunset light.”

And her response had fans cheering her on.

“Perfect response Kelly! Ha ha and by the way, you do look amazing!” one person wrote.

“You do look amazing!” another replied. “I know it isn’t a filter … you are just blessed and take great care of yourself, and it shows!”

The talk show host tends to generate headlines over her photos on social media. Earlier this summer, she posted a rather cheeky snap on Instagram of her in a swimsuit while lounging poolside.

She captioned the revealing snap, “When the end is in sight.”

Kelly and Mark recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary and share three kids together.