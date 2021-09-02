Young Man Asks Logan Paul For A Job In Viral Video That’s Painful To Watch

A young man has gone viral for his interaction with Logan Paul, and it’s painful to watch.

Austin Wallace posted a viral TikTok video of himself asking the social media star for a job while at the Jake Paul/Tyron Woodley fight, and I’m not kidding when I say it’s one of the weirdest things I’ve ever seen. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In the video, it sounds like Wallace says “nothing” when asked by Logan what he’s good at, which generated the exact kind of reaction you’d expect. To make things even more awkward, he spliced in videos of him crying in his car.

Watch the absurd video below.

I don’t know what this kid’s endgame is, but damn, someone who loves him needs to tell him to knock this nonsense off.

He publicly humiliated himself to the tune of more than 11 million views! What normal person would ever do that?

What normal person would ever film a video of themselves crying about a meeting with Logan Paul?

I wanted to believe that this was all a stunt, but it’s clearly not. If you look at Austin Wallace’s TikTok page, it’s clear that it’s very real and the reaction from Logan Paul should tell you all you need to know.

Just painful to watch from start to finish. Brutal, my friends! Brutal!