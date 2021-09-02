Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Spotted At ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Studio Amid Rumors She’s In New Season

Lori Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade has been spotted at the “Dancing with the Stars” studio amid rumors she’s part of the upcoming season.

The 21-year-old YouTube star was seen once again entering the studio for rehearsals ahead of Season 30 of the hit reality show, Daily Mail reported in a piece published Wednesday.

In the photos shared by the outlet, we see the daughter of the "Full House" star wearing black biker shorts, a red sweater and cropped white top.

Loughlin's daughter previously made headlines for her parents' involvement in the national college admissions scandal called "Operation Varsity Blues."

Both Lori and her husband fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli served time behind bars after admitting to paying $500,000 in bribes to get Jade and her sister Isabella into the University of Southern California as competitive rowing recruits.

Jade recently appeared on the Facebook series “Red Table Talk” and admitted her family “messed up.”

“We messed up,” she shared. “I just want a second chance to be like, ‘I recognize I messed up.'”