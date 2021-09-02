‘Like Michael Moore In A Thong’: Gutfeld Says The More US Sees Of Kamala Harris The ‘Worse It Gets’

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld said Wednesday that the more the U.S. sees of Vice President Kamala Harris, the worse things get.

Gutfeld noted that Harris had been largely absent from the world stage while President Joe Biden had been the face of the nation’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, and he argued that seeing more of her would have likely made things worse — “like Michael Moore in a thong.” (RELATED: ‘Who Replaces Him?’: Greg Gutfeld Warns If Cuomo Goes, NY Could Go ‘From The Outer Circle Of Hell To The Inner Circle’)

WATCH:

“While the country endured a week and a half of horrible news, we heard that Kamala went on a trip to Vietnam. Vietnam, why does that name ring a bell? What happened over there? Not sure, but she left faster than the last U.S. helicopter out of Saigon in 1975,” Gutfeld said, beginning his monologue with a link to the U.S. evacuation of Saigon.

He then pivoted to Harris’ stop in Pearl Harbor, joking that the vice president’s approval rating was “also a dive-bombing zero.”

Gutfeld went on to say that the real indicator that something was amiss was the fact that Harris had been largely silent for weeks.

“The fact is, Harris has been as quiet as Don Lemon after he sees his own ratings. She has been as closed-mouth as our president when he loses his chompers,” Gutfeld continued. “This is interesting, for as we were once told, she was supposed to be the real commander in chief, not the old guy currently trying to put Kleenex boxes on his feet and combing his hair with a toilet brush.”

Gutfeld noted that, before she took office, multiple outlets had praised Harris as a groundbreaking figure, saying she had “the potential to change the face of U.S. policy.”

“Since she took office, she has not held one solo press conference and she is no longer doing one-on-one interviews. What a powerful display of feminism,” Gutfeld continued. “And you know Hillary is sitting at home in her robe drinking a Bud and watching Harris on TV and going, ‘Are you [bleep] kidding me?’”

Gutfeld said that the situation should not have come as a surprise to anyone, arguing that Harris was chosen “based only on intersectionality instead of competence” as he compared her disapproval numbers to Biden’s and added, “It is a rare feat to be both invisible and unpopular.”

He concluded by saying that hiding her, given her low approval ratings, might actually be the optimal strategy for the administration. “The more you see of her, the worse it gets, so keep her under wraps. It is kind of like Michael Moore in a thong. Yeah, you are right, nothing is like Michael Moore in a thong, and I apologize for placing that image in your heads.”