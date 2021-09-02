The NFL Will Continue To Have Social Justice Messages On Helmets And On The Field During The 2021 Season

The NFL will continue to jam social justice messages down the throats of fans this season.

In 2020, the league allowed players to wear social justice message decals on their helmets and the fields featured messages about racism. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, the NFL has apparently still not learned that fans just want to focus on football because the messages are sticking around.

We, the NFL, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of Black People. We, the NFL, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the NFL, believe Black Lives Matter. #InspireChange pic.twitter.com/ENWQP8A0sv — NFL (@NFL) June 5, 2020

According to The Associated Press, players will still be able to wear social justice messages on their helmets and fields will be painted with “It Takes All of Us” and “End Racism.”

NFL senior vice president of social responsibility Anna Isaacson told the AP, “We are committed to Inspire Change and the social justice work that inspires change for the long-term.”

I don’t understand the NFL continuing to allow this. It’s like the NFL thinks the league has something to apologize for.

As I’ve said multiple times, the NFL has done nothing wrong and the game of football has done more to help young men rise up the ranks than any other industry in the country.

The NFL is being criticized for not pushing enough social justice messages. The NFL shouldn’t promote any of that garbage. Football has helped countless people of all races get out of poverty and ahead in life. What has the woke mob ever done? Nothing. pic.twitter.com/GcxVC1Y9NZ — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 26, 2021

The idea that the average NFL fan needs BLM messages shoved down their throat during games is laughably stupid.

The average NFL fan isn’t racist, doesn’t care about the race of people playing and certainly isn’t an SJW.

It’s a guy who wants to unplug for a few hours and watch the game. How does Roger Goodell not understand that fact? Why does Goodell think pushing SJW messages is a good idea? The same conduct resulted in fans abandoning the NBA.

The NFL has nothing to apologize for and the idea football is somehow against minorities is simply false.