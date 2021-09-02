Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Wants Bishop Sycamore Investigated

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine wants an investigation into Bishop Sycamore.

The Ohio school has been in the news nonstop ever since this past Sunday when they tricked their way onto ESPN. Somehow, the football team convinced the powers that be that they were a team loaded with D1 talent. Instead they got blown out by IMG Academy 58-0, and the situation has only gotten crazier ever since. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Since Sunday, stories have come out about fired head coach Roy Johnson allegedly ordering players to beat a homeless man, ineligible players being on the roster, teams canceling on them and the team playing just a couple days before the ESPN blowout.

You can now DeWine demanding an investigation to the list.

Following the disaster in front of America, DeWine tweeted that he wants an investigation into the program “to ensure compliance with Ohio law and to ensure the school is providing the educational opportunities Ohio students deserve.”

Like many Ohioans, I am concerned by the recent reports and questions raised about Bishop Sycamore. While this weekend’s football game brought concerns about the health and safety of players, it also raised red flags about the school’s operations. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) August 31, 2021

Schools like Bishop Sycamore have an obligation under Ohio law to meet certain minimum standards. Whether Bishop Sycamore meets these standards is not clear. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) August 31, 2021

I have asked @OHEducation to conduct an investigation into Bishop Sycamore to ensure compliance with Ohio law and to ensure the school is providing the educational opportunities Ohio students deserve. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) August 31, 2021

As I’ve said multiple times, if someone told you the 100% true story of Bishop Sycamore and you didn’t know about the ESPN broadcast, you’d be an idiot to believe it.

You’d have to be an idiot to believe that a team tricked their way onto ESPN and all the stuff that happened afterwards.

The fact Governor DeWine wants an investigation isn’t even in the top five craziest things about this situation.

The “30 for 30” about this situation is going to be absolutely lit. It’s probably going to be the greatest “30 for 30” ever made.

How could it not be? This kind of content is the dream scenario for a TV network, minus when ESPN let them play an actual game.

Who wants to bet we’re not done just yet? I’d guarantee more crazy stuff is still on the way!