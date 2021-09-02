Editorial

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Wants Bishop Sycamore Investigated

Bishop Sycamore (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/kirk_barton/status/1432081893973954562)

David Hookstead
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine wants an investigation into Bishop Sycamore.

The Ohio school has been in the news nonstop ever since this past Sunday when they tricked their way onto ESPN. Somehow, the football team convinced the powers that be that they were a team loaded with D1 talent. Instead they got blown out by IMG Academy 58-0, and the situation has only gotten crazier ever since. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Since Sunday, stories have come out about fired head coach Roy Johnson allegedly ordering players to beat a homeless man, ineligible players being on the roster, teams canceling on them and the team playing just a couple days before the ESPN blowout.

You can now DeWine demanding an investigation to the list.

Following the disaster in front of America, DeWine tweeted that he wants an investigation into the program “to ensure compliance with Ohio law and to ensure the school is providing the educational opportunities Ohio students deserve.”

As I’ve said multiple times, if someone told you the 100% true story of Bishop Sycamore and you didn’t know about the ESPN broadcast, you’d be an idiot to believe it.

You’d have to be an idiot to believe that a team tricked their way onto ESPN and all the stuff that happened afterwards.

The fact Governor DeWine wants an investigation isn’t even in the top five craziest things about this situation.

The “30 for 30” about this situation is going to be absolutely lit. It’s probably going to be the greatest “30 for 30” ever made.

How could it not be? This kind of content is the dream scenario for a TV network, minus when ESPN let them play an actual game.

Who wants to bet we’re not done just yet? I’d guarantee more crazy stuff is still on the way!