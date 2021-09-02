Man Flees From The Police On Rollerblades In Epic Viral Video

One man has gone viral on TikTok for all the right reasons.

In a TikTok video posted by @breyleystephenson, a man could be seen flying down the road on some rollerblades while a police SUV was in hot pursuit.

According to BroBible, the video in question took place in Door Country, Wisconsin, and it's absolutely hysterical.

Give it a watch below. It's going to be the funniest thing you see all day.

WATCH:

I've been to Door County before, and I've never once seen anything this lit before. It was a fun place, but it was this lit!

Apparently, I'm also not the only person impressed. As of right now, the video has more than a million likes on TikTok.

It’s not hard to see why. Everyone likes sticking it to the man and escaping on rollerblades is honestly one of the most epic ways to do it.

As a police officer, how could you even be mad? The answer is that I don’t think you can be. I think you just have to laugh.

There are very moments when the internet is unquestionably awesome and this is one of them!