Poll: Majority Of Voters Think Biden Should Resign Immediately

A recent survey found that a majority of Americans believe President Joe Biden should resign the presidency immediately, according to Rasmussen Reports.

The Rasmussen Reports poll found that 52% of likely U.S. voters believe Biden should resign because of how he’s handled the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Of the respondents, 39% of voters believe that Biden should not resign over the Afghanistan debacle, and 9% were not sure whether the president should leave office.

32% say Biden should resign now

40% say Biden deserves to be impeached

33% say Harris is not qualified to be President And all of these figures are exclusively from Democrats. https://t.co/G4wvU627WD — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) September 1, 2021

The survey of 1,000 likely U.S. voters was conducted online and over the telephone between Aug. 30-31 and has a 95% confidence level with a sampling error of +/- 3%.

Other recent polls have found the execution of the withdrawal from Afghanistan has caused the president’s approval ratings to drop precipitously in a short period of time. (RELATED: Biden’s Average Approval Falls Below 50% For The First Time As President)

If Biden were to resign, Vice President Kamala Harris would assume the presidency, but polls have found voters are not particularly confident in her ability to govern, either. A recent survey from Rasmussen Reports found that only 43% of likely U.S. voters believe Harris is qualified to fill the president’s shoes. This marks a six-point drop from when Rasmussen Reports asked voters a similar question in April. 49 percent thought Harris was qualified to assume the presidency, Rasmussen reported at the time.

“How qualified is Kamala Harris to assume the responsibilities of the presidency?” Not Very% + Not At All% = Not Qualified%

White 10% + 49% = 59%

Black 4% +31% = 35%

Oth Non-Whte 4% + 48% = 52%

Dem 6% + 17% = 23%

Unaff 7% + 52% = 59%

GOP 11% + 73% = 84%

All Voters 8% + 47% = 55% https://t.co/A9yhZp6YeU — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) August 19, 2021

The latest poll data on this question from Rasmussen also shows that 55% of voters do not believe Harris is qualified to be president, and 47% of respondents said she’s “not at all qualified.”