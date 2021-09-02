Authorities Charge Woman With Assault After Allegedly Knocking Flight Attendant’s Teeth Out

Federal authorities charged a woman Wednesday after she reportedly hit a flight attendant causing serious bodily injury.

Vyvianna Quinonez was arrested May 23 for pushing and then punching a flight attendant in the face on a Southwest Airlines flight from Sacramento to San Diego, Fox 5 reported.

Quinonez has been charged with felony assault resulting in serious bodily injury and interference with flight crew members, reported Fox 5.

During the flight, Quinonez ignored flight attendants’ commands to put her tray table up and to wear a seatbelt. (RELATED: ‘Rapid Escalation’ Of Fight Over Toddler Not Wearing Face Mask Forces Canadian Airline To Cancel Flight)

The flight attendant suffered three chipped teeth, a wound under her left eye requiring four stitches, and bruises on her arm, according to Fox 5.

Immediately before the fight, Quinonez could be heard saying “Get off me. Quit touching me. Get your hands off me,” according to Michelle Manner, a passenger on the flight, Fox 5 reported. The flight attendant also screamed at Quinonez to wear their face masks according to Manner.

Quinonez told authorities when she was arrested that she was acting in self-defense.

Airlines have faced over 2,600 unruly airline passengers related to mask mandates on flights, according to a July report from the FAA.