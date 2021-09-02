Supreme Court Allows Texas 6-Week Abortion Ban To Take Effect

The Supreme Court refused to block a Texas law banning abortions at six weeks of pregnancy Wednesday, CBS News reported.

The court ruled 5-4 against abortion providers who asked the court to prevent the law from taking effect. Chief Justice John Roberts joined the court’s three liberal justices in dissent, CBS News reported. (RELATED: Supreme Court Takes Up Major Abortion Case Directly Challenging Roe V. Wade)

The majority opinion stated that the abortion providers had not defended their case in light of “complex and novel” procedural questions, the New York Times reported.

BREAKING: SUPREME COURT ALLOWS TEXAS ABORTION BAN TO REMAIN IN EFFECT.

The court rejects emergency request to block the law, which bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy in defiance of Roe v. Wade. The law took effect 24 hours ago. Opinions here:https://t.co/5grhpm1GTA — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) September 2, 2021