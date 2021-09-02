Supreme Court Allows Texas 6-Week Abortion Ban To Take Effect

The Supreme Court refused to block a Texas law banning abortions at six weeks of pregnancy Wednesday, CBS News reported.
The court ruled 5-4 against abortion providers who asked the court to prevent the law from taking effect. Chief Justice John Roberts joined the court’s three liberal justices in dissent, CBS News reported. (RELATED: Supreme Court Takes Up Major Abortion Case Directly Challenging Roe V. Wade)
The majority opinion stated that the abortion providers had not defended their case in light of “complex and novel” procedural questions, the New York Times reported.
BREAKING: SUPREME COURT ALLOWS TEXAS ABORTION BAN TO REMAIN IN EFFECT.
The court rejects emergency request to block the law, which bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy in defiance of Roe v. Wade. The law took effect 24 hours ago. Opinions here:https://t.co/5grhpm1GTA
— SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) September 2, 2021
“In reaching this conclusion,” the opinion said, “we stress that we do not purport to resolve definitively any jurisdictional or substantive claim in the applicants’ lawsuit. In particular, this order is not based on any conclusion about the constitutionality of Texas’ law, and in no way limits other procedurally proper challenges to the Texas law, including in Texas state courts,” the majority opinion stated.
Justices Sotomayor, Breyer, and Kagan wrote a dissent in which they claimed that the law is unconstitutional. “Presented with an application to enjoin a flagrantly unconstitutional law engineered to prohibit women from exercising their constitutional rights and evade judicial scrutiny, a majority of justices have opted to bury their heads in the sand,” they wrote.
The new law is the most restrictive abortion ban in the U.S., CBS News reported. The group of abortion clinics and abortion supporters that requested the Supreme Court’s intervention estimated that 85% of women who seek abortions in the state are at least six weeks pregnant, CBS News reported.