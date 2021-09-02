Texas A&M Officially Gives Jimbo Fisher A New Contract Worth $90 Million Over 10 Years

Texas A&M has officially approved Jimbo Fisher’s new deal.

News broke earlier in the week that the Aggies were expected to give their head football coach a gigantic new contract, and it’s now a done deal. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher has reportedly agreed to a MONSTER contract extension.@dhookstead explains whether or not the Aggies made the right call. pic.twitter.com/NLu960bb2O — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 1, 2021

According to TexAgs.com, the A&M’s Board of Regents and university president Kathy Banks officially signed off on a new deal Wednesday for Fisher.

The new deal is worth $90 million over the next decade. That makes Fisher the second highest paid coach in America.

The only man making more is Nick Saban.

Deleted inaccurate tweet earlier. Based on 2020 $$, Jimbo’s new raise & Harbaugh’s pay cut, the new Top *6* coaches salaries are: 1) Nick Saban $9.3M

2) Jimbo Fisher $9M

3) Ed Orgeron $8.9M

4) Dabo Swinney $8.3M

5) Dan Mullen $7.6M

6) Kirby Smart $6.9M — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) September 1, 2021

When news broke about Fisher’s new deal being worked out, I don’t think anyone expected it to fall through, and it’s now a done deal.

He’s the second highest-paid coach in all of college football, despite the fact he hasn’t even won a title yet with the Aggies.

The fact they’re making this kind of financial commitment is a sign they’re not playing games. The program is all in on Fisher and where he’s taking them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Texas A&M Football (@aggiefootball)

If he goes out and actually brings a national title to College Station, then I’m sure there’s a hell of a lot more money than $9 million a year waiting for him!