Texas A&M Officially Gives Jimbo Fisher A New Contract Worth $90 Million Over 10 Years

David Hookstead
Texas A&M has officially approved Jimbo Fisher’s new deal.

News broke earlier in the week that the Aggies were expected to give their head football coach a gigantic new contract, and it's now a done deal.

According to TexAgs.com, the A&M’s Board of Regents and university president Kathy Banks officially signed off on a new deal Wednesday for Fisher.

The new deal is worth $90 million over the next decade. That makes Fisher the second highest paid coach in America.

The only man making more is Nick Saban.

When news broke about Fisher’s new deal being worked out, I don’t think anyone expected it to fall through, and it’s now a done deal.

He’s the second highest-paid coach in all of college football, despite the fact he hasn’t even won a title yet with the Aggies.

The fact they’re making this kind of financial commitment is a sign they’re not playing games. The program is all in on Fisher and where he’s taking them.

 

If he goes out and actually brings a national title to College Station, then I’m sure there’s a hell of a lot more money than $9 million a year waiting for him!