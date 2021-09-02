Welcome to the Thursday episode of “The David Hookstead Show.”
On today’s episode, we’re talking about Texas’ new national anthem law for sports teams, unvaccinated NBA players won’t be allowed to play in some markets, the NFL season starts in one week, Jaguars now claim they didn’t cut on vaccination status, Ohio governor wants Bishop Sycamore investigated, Nick Saban reveals if he takes time to enjoy his accomplishments, “Untold: Crime and Penalties” is awesome and “Stranger Things” producer talks season four and the ending.
Let’s dive in!
TOPICS:
- New Texas Law Will Drop The Hammer On Mark Cuban If He Tries To Not Play The National Anthem Again
- REPORT: Unvaccinated NBA Players Won’t Be Allowed To Play In Some Markets
- The NFL Season Is Exactly One Week Away. Here’s What Fans Need To Know
- Jaguars Release Statement After Urban Meyer’s Vaccination Comments. What Is The Truth?
- Ohio Governor Demands Investigation Into High School Team That Tricked Their Way Onto ESPN
- Nick Saban Reveals If He Takes Time To Enjoy His Accomplishments. His Answer Is Music To The Ears Of Alabama Fans
- Netflix Has An Outstanding New Documentary About An Alleged Mobster Who Bought His Teenage Son A Pro Hockey Team
- ‘Stranger Things’ Producer Opens Up About Season 4 And The Show’s Ending. Fans Will Love His Comments
As always, thanks for tuning in and make sure to check back Saturday for our week one college football special?