Welcome to the Thursday episode of “The David Hookstead Show.”

On today’s episode, we’re talking about Texas’ new national anthem law for sports teams, unvaccinated NBA players won’t be allowed to play in some markets, the NFL season starts in one week, Jaguars now claim they didn’t cut on vaccination status, Ohio governor wants Bishop Sycamore investigated, Nick Saban reveals if he takes time to enjoy his accomplishments, “Untold: Crime and Penalties” is awesome and “Stranger Things” producer talks season four and the ending.

Let’s dive in!

TOPICS: