The NFL Season Officially Starts In One Week

The NFL season will officially start in one week.

On September 9, the Cowboys and Buccaneers will take the field in Tampa to get the 2021-22 season started, and I couldn’t be more excited. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

After a wild and chaotic season in 2020, it looks like fans are finally going to have a relatively normal season this year.

If that doesn’t get you pumped, then I don’t know what to tell you.

America is simply a better country when football is rolling, and we need it now more than ever. College football will be fully underway by this Saturday and then we just wait for the NFL to start.

My fantasy football team is drafted, Sunday Ticket is ready to roll and I’ve already accepted the fact that the Lions will likely be trash.

Despite the fact I know Detroit won’t be any good, I’m still super excited. I’m still pumped to watch action on the gridiron starting September 9, and I know there are millions of people just like me out there.

Make sure to tune in next Thursday at 8:20 EST on NBC to watch the season get underway. I can’t wait!