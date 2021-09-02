Tony Romo Apparently Thinks Zach Wilson Might Be The Next Patrick Mahomes

Tony Romo has some incredibly high expectations for Zach Wilson.

According to Barry Jackson, the former Cowboys quarterback and current CBS commentator said during a Zoom session that the Jets rookie could be the next Patrick Mahomes. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, before Wilson has even played in a regular season game, Romo has already compared him to a future hall of famer.

Tony Romo just told me on CBS Zoom session that Zach Wilson can get in Mahomes stratosphere; Romo thinks Jets rookie is that good. But he also likes Tua and considers Dolphins a playoff team. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) September 1, 2021

I will never understand why people make insane comparisons like this one from Romo. Why don’t we wait until the young man actually plays in a game?

Hell, why don’t we wait until he has a few seasons under his belt until we compare the Jets rookie passer to the most talented player in the league?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New York Jets (@nyjets)

Is Zach Wilson talented? Yes. Is he likely going to have a successful career? Without a doubt. Should we be comparing him to Patrick Mahomes or any other hall of famer before he’s started a single regular season game?

Absolutely not. It’s just a ridiculous standard.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New York Jets (@nyjets)

Let Wilson get to work on the field before we start comparing him to the legendary Chiefs quarterback. It’s not that hard to figure out.