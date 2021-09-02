Trump Endorses Former NFL Player Herschel Walker In Georgia Senate Race

Former President Donald Trump endorsed former NFL player and Republican candidate Herschel Walker for Senator of Georgia on Thursday.

Walker was a former football player at the University of Georgia and is often considered to be one of the greatest running backs in the history of the college. He was an All-American three times during his college football career, and won the Heisman Trophy Award in 1982. Walker played in the NFL for the Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants, and made the Pro Bowl in 1987 and 1988.

“Herschel Walker is a friend, a Patriot, and an outstanding American who is going to be a GREAT United States Senator. He embodies “America First” and the winning spirit of Georgia,” Trump said in a statement sent via his Save America PAC. “Herschel is tough on Crime and Borders, and he will always stand in support of Law Enforcement, Military, and our Vets. He will fight hard for our Second Amendment and Voter Integrity.

“Herschel Walker will never let you down. He was a great football player and will be an even better U.S. Senator—if that is even possible. He has my Complete and Total Endorsement!” Trump stated. (RELATED: Trump Says Herschel Walker Will Enter Georgia Senate Race)

Walker was an ardent supporter of Trump during his presidency. He also was a speaker at the Republican National Convention in 2020 and served on the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition under the Trump administration.