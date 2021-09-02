REPORT: Washington Nationals VP Bob Boone Will Resign Instead Of Getting Vaccinated

Washington Nationals vice president Bob Boone’s time with the team has reportedly come to an end.

According to the Washington Post, Boone is departing the team because of Washington’s mandate that employees get vaccinated by Sept. 15 or they will be fired. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

While the Washington Post didn’t specify if Boone was resigning or being pushed out, ESPN reported that he is indeed resigning his position.

Boone has been with the Nationals since 2005.

The Washington Nationals are undergoing a staff shake-up after mandating a vaccine requirement for non-playing employees, including the impending departure of longtime front-office adviser Bob Boone. https://t.co/wTlrQYAhOz — Post Sports (@PostSports) September 1, 2021

It’s an unfortunate situation, and I’m sure it won’t be the last guy we see leave an MLB team because of COVID-19 mandates.

People in the world of sports really don’t like being told what to do. People who are athletes and work with athletes are strong-willed, and that generally doesn’t allow room for a lot of negotiating.

That’s what makes athletes so great.

Nationals VP Bob Boone is resigning instead of complying with a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all non-uniformed employees, first reported by The Washington Post and confirmed to ESPN. Boone has been with the organization since 2005. https://t.co/MlgWgjlzpr — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 2, 2021

The question is whether or not teams will change if major officials start resigning. My guess is that the answer to that question is no.

Pro sports teams have gone all in on mandating vaccines, and I don’t think you’re going to see that change in the near future.

Bob Boone just confirmed he and the Nationals are “unfortunately” parting ways because he will not get the covid-19 vaccine. He has been with the Nats front office since 2005. — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) September 1, 2021

