REPORT: Washington Nationals VP Bob Boone Will Resign Instead Of Getting Vaccinated

Sep 11, 2020; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; A Washington Nationals logo is seen in front of cutouts of fans in the seats during the third inning of the game between the Washington Nationals and the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Washington Nationals vice president Bob Boone’s time with the team has reportedly come to an end.

According to the Washington Post, Boone is departing the team because of Washington’s mandate that employees get vaccinated by Sept. 15 or they will be fired. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

While the Washington Post didn’t specify if Boone was resigning or being pushed out, ESPN reported that he is indeed resigning his position.

Boone has been with the Nationals since 2005.

It’s an unfortunate situation, and I’m sure it won’t be the last guy we see leave an MLB team because of COVID-19 mandates.

People in the world of sports really don’t like being told what to do. People who are athletes and work with athletes are strong-willed, and that generally doesn’t allow room for a lot of negotiating.

That’s what makes athletes so great.

The question is whether or not teams will change if major officials start resigning. My guess is that the answer to that question is no.

Pro sports teams have gone all in on mandating vaccines, and I don’t think you’re going to see that change in the near future.

Let us know in the comments what you think about Boone’s decision.