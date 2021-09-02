West Nile Virus Is Popping Up In Mosquitos Across The Country

The West Nile virus has been found in mosquito populations across the U.S. this summer, including states such as Connecticut, Georgia, and the Las Vegas, Nevada area.

In Connecticut, two individuals in their seventies tested positive for West Nile virus, but were in recovery, according to a Connecticut State Department of Health (CTDPH) statement from Aug. 31. West Nile virus is the most prevalent mosquito-borne disease in the U.S., and most cases of West Nile virus will be asymptomatic. Experts believe that those who do get sick often get mild symptoms, according to the Associated Press (AP).

The pair of West Nile virus patients became ill with meningitis and meningoencephalitis in the third week of August, which led to their hospitalization, the CTDPH stated. Lab tests then confirmed that both patients, one from West Haven and the other from Bridgeport, had West Nile virus antibodies present. The patients are expected to recover from their infections, according to the CTDPH.

“The identification of two Connecticut residents with West Nile virus-associated illness requiring hospitalization emphasizes the potential seriousness of this infection,” Senior Advisor to the Governor for Health and Human Services and Acting Commissioner of the Department of Public Health Dr. Deidre S. Gifford said in the statement. “As we approach the cooler weather and the holiday weekend, it is important to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites. Using insect repellent, covering bare skin, and avoiding being outdoors during the hours of dusk and dawn are effective ways to help keep you from being bitten by mosquitoes.”

Since 1999, West Nile virus has been detected in Connecticut every year, according to the CTDPH. Prior to 2021, 166 cases of West Nile virus had been reported in Connecticut, of which only four proved to be fatal, the CTDPH stated.

The Glynn County Health Department in Georgia also announced the presence of West Nile virus in their mosquito population, News4Jax reported.

“Once WNV (West Nile Virus) is detected in mosquitoes it is an indication that the virus is actively circulating in local mosquito populations, regardless of the specific location of positive mosquito pools,” a Monday news release from the Glynn County Health Department read, according to News4Jax.

Thus far, there has only been one confirmed West Nile virus case in Georgia this year, the Glynn County Health Department claimed, News4Jax reported.

The Southern Nevada Health District also announced the presence of the West Nile virus in mosquitos from a neighborhood in Henderson, just outside of Las Vegas, according to the AP. One positive case of West Nile virus has been detected in humans so far this year, the AP reported. (RELATED: At Least Nine States Report Detecting Mosquitoes Carrying Disease That Can Potentially Paralyze Humans)

Each of the three aforementioned health authorities offered a number of ways for families to protect themselves from infection — namely, wearing bug spray — especially during the height of mosquito season.