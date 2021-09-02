‘Yellowstone’ Releases Chilling Season 4 Trailer

The full trailer for “Yellowstone” season four is out, and it’s absolutely chilling.

The trailer for the fourth season of the hit show with Kevin Costner dropped for fans Thursday, and I can promise it’ll jack your pulse rate through the roof. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Ends Season 3 With One Of The Greatest Cliffhangers In TV History)

Give it a watch below, but sit down first. It’s that good.

Let’s go! The season 4 trailer is HERE.

Don’t miss the #YellowstoneTV two-hour premiere event, Sunday November 7, exclusively on @ParamountNet. pic.twitter.com/3XKJ61E6zE — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) September 2, 2021

Who is ready to pick up a gun and go to war right now? Who is ready to pick up a gun and fight with the Duttons?

I know I am. I know for damn sure that I’m ready to go to war with the Duttons, and revenge is on the menu.

Also, I would like to point out that it looks like I was 100% correct about the ranch getting attacked as well at the end of season three. Called it! Monica is clearly still alive but an attack happened there as I predicted.

A popular @Yellowstone theory is that the ranch is attacked while Monica is on the phone with Kayce. Viewers are meant to believe she’s hearing Kayce’s shootout over the phone. She’s clearly hearing more. Left: Walking way

*explosion sound*

Right: She turns around to look pic.twitter.com/bMkTJPkzga — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 30, 2021

It’s been way too long since we last had a new episode of “Yellowstone,” but that all changes Nov. 7. On that great day, season four will start and we’ll pick up right where we left off.

Judging from the preview, we’re in for an absolutely insane time.

Yellowstone returns November 7, and I couldn’t be more excited. The Duttons are at war, and it’s time for revenge like we’ve never seen before. pic.twitter.com/lPZNjq3Cwo — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 24, 2021

Let me know your thoughts on the trailer in the comments below. I’m hyped up!