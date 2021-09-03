AL.com Releases Chilling Alabama Hype Video

A chilling Alabama hype video has hit the internet.

The Crimson Tide and the Miami Hurricanes will play this afternoon in one of the biggest non-conference games of the year. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If fans weren’t already amped up and excited, I can promise the hype video released by AL.com will be more than enough to get the job done.

Give it a watch below.

I’m not an Alabama fan at all, but I’ll be the first to admit that the hype video above might be the best one I’ve seen during week one.

That was an absolutely chilling hype video, and it has me ready to run through a wall.

You know you’re doing something right when you can make even the most loyal Big Ten fan admit your Alabama hype video is legit.

If this is the kind of energy Alabama is carrying into the season, then we might as well pencil them in for the playoff right now.

I’m not sure how anyone in the SEC is going to be able to stop this kind of vibe.

Also, as a history buff, I love the history of Alabama football. You’re talking about the kind of program that could keep you researching for weeks on end, and this video is proof of that fact.

Make sure to check out Saban and the Crimson Tide vs. Miami at 3:30 EST on ABC!