Authorities Sentence Limo Driver In Crash That Killed 20 People

A 31-year-old limo driver involved in a 2018 car crash that killed 20 people was sentenced to five years probation and 1,000 hours of community service Thursday, the New York Post reported.

Nauman Hussain was charged with 20 counts each of criminally negligent homicide and second-degree manslaughter after the crash killed 20 people who were celebrating a birthday, according to the New York Post. Hussain was previously issued multiple notices of violations before the accident, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Video Shows Woman, Baby Fly Onto Hood Of Car Smashing Into Barbershop)

Investigators determined that the car accident was the result of vehicle neglect and terrible brakes, according to the New York Post. Hussain pled guilty to 20 counts of criminally negligent homicide, and his plea deal resulted in the sentencing of five years probation and 1,000 hours of community service, the outlet reported.

“That Hussain will walk free is outrageous and absurd. It is inexcusable,” @chris_churchill writes. “And it is an insult to the lives of the 20 who died — and human life more generally.” https://t.co/HImveYzhMX — Times Union (@timesunion) September 2, 2021

The sentencing hearing was held in a high school gymnasium to allow visitors to attend while adhering to COVID-19 safety protocol, according to the New York Post. Family members and friends spoke at the hearing and made emotionally charged statements directed toward Hussain, the outlet reported.

“My son, my baby boy, was killed in a limo while trying to be safe,” said Beth Muldoon, the mother of Adam Jackson, 34, who died alongside his wife, Abigail King Jackson.

“Every day I try to wrap my head around this impossible situation,” said Sheila McGarvey, whose 30-year-old son Shane McGowan and his wife, Erin, were killed.

The limo was organized so party attendees could safely travel without having to worry about drinking and driving, according to the New York Post.