California Republicans Launch Strategy To Build Trust In Mail-In Voting

The Republican Party of California introduced a new strategy Friday to encourage voters to have more trust in mail-in voting, Reuters reported.

In an effort to increase voter turn out and capitalize on mail-in voting, the California GOP is making a dedicated effort to increase trust in the mail-in voting process, according to Reuters. The objective is to maximize voter turnout in the election to recall Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, according to party officials.

With less than two weeks until Election Day, your help is critical in our efforts to #RecallGavinNewsom. Join us for another Weekend of Action this Friday-Sunday and help Californians get-out-the-vote on or before September 14. Sign up here: https://t.co/ILhjl2QnFX pic.twitter.com/xJ4vsJAODU — CAGOP (@CAGOP) September 1, 2021

Current data shows that Republicans have not been taking advantage of early voting, according to Reuters. Republicans have been turning in early ballots at half the rate of Democrats. Moreover, Democrats hold a greater than two-to-one voter registration in the state. (RELATED: California Democrats Fear Working-Class Latinos Will Be Gavin Newsom’s Achilles Heel)

The California GOP will begin to roll out videos showing officials mailing their ballots and encouraging California Republican voters to send in their ballots before the Sept. 14 election, according to footage seen exclusively by Reuters.

“It’s a trust but verify strategy,” California Republican Party Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson said, according to Reuters. “We want to make sure that they have confidence in the election process, and we want to make sure that they know there are different ways that they can vote.”