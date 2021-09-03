Three-Time Super Bowl Champion David Patten Dies At The Age Of 47

Former New England Patriots receiver David Patten has died.

The Patriots announced Friday afternoon that Patten died Thursday at the age of 47. According to ESPN, the cause of death isn’t public at this time. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

We are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of former Patriots wide receiver David Patten: https://t.co/TsZkzw3Q1W — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 3, 2021

Following the news of Patten’s death, Patriots owner Robert Kraft released the following statement:

I am heartbroken by the news of David’s passing. He was a devout Christian who followed his passion following his football career and founded his own ministry. David transitioned from an undersized and understated wide receiver to a powerful and passionate preacher. In New England, he will always be remembered as a three-time Super Bowl Champion. His touchdown reception in the AFC Championship game at Pittsburgh propelled the Patriots to Super Bowl XXXVI and I’ll never forget his remarkable catch in the back of the end zone in that game. It was our only offensive touchdown in the Super Bowl and secured our first championship in franchise history. Our sincerest sympathies are with his wife, Galiena, his family and all who are mourning David’s tragic and untimely death.

This is obviously an incredibly sad situation. As I often say, death is always tragic, but it’s far worse when it’s someone with decades still in front of them.

At the age of 47, Patten should have had a lot of time left on this planet.

Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick on David Patten pic.twitter.com/hf0xAND0qi — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 3, 2021

Patten is also a great example of where hard work can get you life. He went undrafted coming out of Western Carolina University, bounced around a bit and then landed with the Patriots.

By the time he left New England, he had three Super Bowl rings.

RIP to David Patten, who was an immeasurably clutch player for the Patriots that caught the first postseason TD pass of Tom Brady’s career. On October 21, 2001 he became the first player since 1979 to catch, run and throw for a TD all in the same game. Gone too soon. https://t.co/rGaQGckZSW — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 3, 2021

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this incredibly sad and tragic time.