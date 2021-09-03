Drake’s New Album ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Is Hot Trash

Drake’s new album “Certified Lover Boy” is out, and it’s terrible.
While I’m not a monster fan of Drake, I do enjoy some of his music. Anyone who says the star rapper hasn’t made some good tunes is a liar or delusional. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
So, don’t take this as me being a huge critic of Drake. That’s not the case at all, but what is 100% true is that this album is hot garbage.
After listening to the entire thing while getting a little morning exercise in (props to me), I’m not sure I heard a single song I liked.
There’s more than 20 songs, and I didn’t feel like a single one was a banger. How the hell is that even possible?
Not a single song set the tone, made me feel a certain way or got me pumped up. I just kept wondering when the music would end.
Again, I like some of Drake’s music. I have several of his songs liked on my Spotify. So, I’m not a hater at all. I’m actually a mild fan.
That’s why I can’t believe how insanely bad this album is. It’s not just not his best work. It’s probably his worst.
Sometimes, music grows on me after I listen to it a few times. Maybe, just maybe, I’ll have that experience with “Certified Lover Boy,” but I’m not holding my breath.
It’s hard to imagine how this album could have possibly been worse.