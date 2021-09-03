Explorer Dakota Wint’s Journey Discovering the Mysteries of the World

Beyond mundane regular life, there is a world that’s unknown to the masses, a world of various religious practices, rituals, and ceremonies that help you to connect to unexplored facets of the universe. Dakota Wint, a young explorer, influencer, and podcast host, has always been intrigued by the concealed world of unique traditions and practices.

Determined to break free from the shackles of ordinary life, he embarked upon a journey to visit and be a part of the most secretive societies and parts of the world. Whether it’s his experience with the Aghori of India or with Ayahuasca Shamans from Peru, his adventurous life is every explorer’s bible.

How His Journey to the Unknown Began

He started his journey in India, where he spent a year learning the essence of yoga. Soon he stumbled upon a rather interesting group of people called the Aghori in Varanasi. These people are believed to survive on dead bodies, which helps them in their spiritual practices.

Although ordinary people would prefer to stay away from them, Dakota Wint was fascinated by these people and shot a documentary titled Holy Men of The Dead , which he released on his YouTube channel Dakota of Earth in 2021.

He next moved to the Middle East to learn more about Abrahamic religions. He also traveled through Turkey to Egypt, Israel, Palestine, and Jordan to retrace the footsteps of Moses and Jesus. However, his exciting tour of these religiously connected historical places was cut short owing to the Palestine-Israel conflict.

He was even arrested for wearing a T-shirt with “Palestine” written on it. But Dakota finds the good in everything and described that experience as life-changing and a different kind of spiritual awakening.

He has ventured into places, met people, and had experiences that are often misunderstood by humankind. His undying love for exploration led him on a beautiful journey that he religiously shares with his massive half a million subscribers.

The world has started recognizing the mystical plane of the universe through him, and many eminent personalities like Alex Grey, Ram Dass, Tommy Chong, Krishna Das, and Kat Graham have collaborated with him.

His Journey of Enlightenment & Spirituality

Exploring the hidden places and people of the world was not the only journey he’s embarked on. While touring these historically relevant places, he even found himself on a spiritual path with the Shipibo tribe in Peru.

The tribe is known for its shamanistic practices and rituals that help you connect to undiscovered dimensions of your mind and venture into the unknown, uncertain yet strangely peaceful aspects of the universe.

He was so pleased with his experience there that he researched and learned more about shamanism and psychedelic practices using the unseen magic rooted in plants.

Dakota Wint isn’t someone who keeps these life-changing experiences to himself. In fact, apart from his Instagram and podcast, he is also working on another way of helping us witness the mystical world through his eyes, a novel. He is undoubtedly an inspiration to people who want to venture into the unknown and explore the world.