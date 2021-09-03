Fans Fight During The East Carolina/Appalachian State Game In Crazy Viral Video

Some fans got into a wild brawl Thursday night during the East Carolina/Appalachian State game.

In a video tweeted by @OldRowSports, a group of fans appeared to be involved in a minor scuffle when things really blew up. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Once the punches started flying, one guy seemed to be the main target and he got absolutely destroyed. Watch the wild video below.

College football is back! pic.twitter.com/pVR6i3ge16 — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) September 3, 2021

Well, football is officially back, folks! Fans are brawling in the stands, teams are winning and losing and this is the best I’ve seen the USA in a long time.

You know we’re nearly back to normal once fans start trading punches. That’s a great sign things are going well.

Last year, fans were incredibly restricted when it came to attendance. Now, they’re back in the stands and trying to beat the hell out of each other.

If that doesn’t at least bring a little of a smile to your face, then I don’t know what to tell you because it amps me up!

Let us know your thoughts on the brawl in the comments. I’m just glad to see America winning, once again!