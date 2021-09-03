Georgia Releases Electric Hype Video For The Clemson Game

Georgia dropped an awesome hype video Thursday night.

The Bulldogs will take the field Saturday night in Charlotte against the Clemson Tigers, and this hype video will have fans pumped. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below.

Everyone knows that I’m a huge sucker for hype videos. I think they’re absolutely awesome. In fact, I don’t think college football can exist without them at this point.

Hype videos are baked into the fabric of the sport, and I think they’re awesome. They set the tone before a single pass gets thrown or a tackle is made.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgia Football (@georgiafootball)

Now, will this hype video be enough to make Georgia fans believe they’re going to beat the Tigers? I’m not sure, but the Bulldogs definitely have their work cut out for them.

Clemson is the real deal and D.J. Uiagalelei is going to cause all sorts of problems for Georgia’s defense. That young man is a freak of nature.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clemson Football (@clemsonfb)

We’ll see what happens at 7:30 EST on ABC! I can’t wait to watch it all go down.