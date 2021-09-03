How Beauty Brands Like Lulu’s Holistics Thrived & Gave Back Amidst a Global Pandemic

When events that cause such a global disturbance occur, like the COVID-19 pandemic, it should be expected that some businesses and even whole industries will suffer major blows. The sectors that are hit the hardest include arts, entertainment, accommodation, and food services, and educational services, and even in the best-case scenario, it will be at least another year before they start recovering.

However, as sectors are suffering different levels of impact, some are suffering less than others. Some aren’t suffering at all. Businesses that include online retail, workspace solutions, and anything that has to do with producing protective equipment or sanitizing products flourished. They’re not alone, however; many online-based businesses that offer digital services also saw a boom.

There are those businesses that introduced new product lines to take advantage of the epidemic. Not ones to shy away from publicity, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner came under public scrutiny after launching a line of face masks and hand sanitizers, respectively, in a bid to capitalize on the pandemic-driver consumer trends.

Other brands did well without performing the macabre trend-chase. Lulu’s Holistics, a small business that creates skincare and essential cosmetics, saw their business pick up during the pandemic. Technically a part of the beauty industry, Lulu’s Holistics managed to navigate the pandemic well, while also being helped by some good fortune that also befell others in the industry.

When people stopped going to work and either sheltered in place or switched to distance working, the demand for makeup was severely reduced. There isn’t much need for lipstick, blush, or eye shadow when people are barely leaving their homes. It makes even less sense to get non-essential products when money’s running out, and no one knows how long they need to stretch what they have.

One trend that was noticeable in the beauty market was that the demand for skincare products jumped. It was attributed to at-home self-care and perhaps even the relief that comes with pampering oneself during the tough times. Whatever the cause, businesses worldwide managed to keep their books positive due to focusing on skincare products and not selling overpriced hand sanitizers.

There was another thing that Lulu’s Holistics decided to do during the pandemic. The business decided to give back to the people who lifted them up with every purchase they made. So instead of putting a premium on face masks and hand sanitizers, Lulu’s decided to include them for free with their shipments when there were shortages of sanitizers and masks.

The natural cosmetics company didn’t stop there. They created products such as the health-boosting ginger shots and also offered them for free. So instead of taking the situation as a cue to start making and selling masks and sanitizers at a premium, Lulu’s decided to take the good fortune they’ve had in the past years of running their natural skincare business and send it back to the community who got them to where they are now.

Pandemics are tough; it’s hard to always know what to do and how to position oneself, especially when in business. Still, there are clear-cut cases of businesses doing good and businesses doing wrong. There’s no doubt where Lulu’s Holistics, a business that thrived due to quality, in-demand products, and a love of their community, falls in that divide.