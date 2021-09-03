Minnesota Running Back Mohamed Ibrahim Suffers Gruesome Leg Injury

Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim’s season might be over.

During the Gophers Thursday night loss to the Buckeyes, Ibrahim appeared to have something pop in his lower leg while carrying the ball. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It immediately became clear that he was in a substantial amount of pain. Watch the scary moment unfold below.

Mohamed Ibrahim leaves the field after going down on this play pic.twitter.com/CJ3broRGRw — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 3, 2021

According to former NFL doctor David Chao, Ibrahim suffered a “clear left Achilles tendon rupture,” and that means he’ll need season-ending surgery.

Will be OK in long run but not this season. By video, clear left Achilles tendon rupture. Fairly classic. Season over and surgery. https://t.co/tUFeWjF6om — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) September 3, 2021

This is another blunt reminder that football is an incredibly physically dangerous sport. Guys get hit super hard and you sometimes get hurt without getting touched.

The latter is what happened with Ibrahim. He planted his foot and something in his leg gave out. It doesn’t get much scarier in terms of non-contact injuries.

Mohamed Ibrahim leaves the game with a boot on his foot pic.twitter.com/ey72eqB8qi — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 3, 2021

The worst part is that Ibrahim is one of the best players in America, and his season is now over after one game.

It’s a crushing situation for the talented player.

Mohamed Ibrahim vs. Ohio State:

▪️ 30 carries

▪️ 162 Yards

▪️ 2 TDs Prayers up for the Minnesota RB 🙏 pic.twitter.com/5Qv9ZDEA24 — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 3, 2021

Hopefully, he’s able to bounce back and continue his football career down the road.