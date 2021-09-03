Ohio State Beating Minnesota Gets Solid TV Ratings

Ohio State beating Minnesota 45-31 Thursday night got solid TV ratings.

According to TVSeriesFinale.com, the big win for the Buckeyes to start the season averaged 5.6 million viewers on Fox in the early data. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Because it’s a live sporting event, the final numbers will be higher.

Not bad ratings at all to start the season for OSU, Minnesota, the Big Ten and Fox. Keep in mind that there were multiple other games on TV Thursday.

So, people had options and millions and millions of people still tuned in on Fox to watch C.J. Stroud and the Buckeyes fight their way to a 1-0 record to start the 2021 season.

Whenever the ratings are high in America for college football, then you know this country is rolling. While averaging 5.6 million viewers in the early data isn’t the highest we’ve ever seen, it’s still incredibly respectable for a Thursday night.

Now, we buckle up for a few Friday games and then an entire slate Saturday, which is going to be epic. Enjoy the ride, gentlemen!