Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Throws Four Touchdowns In His First Career Start

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud lived up to the hype Thursday night during a 45-31 win over Minnesota.

Ever since securing the starting job, Stroud has been mentioned as a serious Heisman contender and he looked the part in his first start. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The talented dual-threat quarterback tossed four touchdowns and threw for 294 yards on 13/22 passing against the Gophers. All the way around, he had one hell of a debut as the starting quarterback of the Buckeyes.

Ohio State gets it’s first win of the season, 45-31 ⭕️ C.J. Stroud: 13/22, 294 YDS, 4 TDs

Ohio State’s offense is absolutely loaded this season. The biggest question the entire off season is what will the team be able to produce under center.

I know it’s only one game in, but it’s clear Stroud is as good as advertised.

He missed a couple throws early in the game and his long ball floated on him. However, once he settled down and dialed in, he was throwing strikes.

CJ Stroud vs. Minnesota: 1st half:

🔺 8/14, 58 yards

🔺 0 TDs

🔺 1 INT 2nd half:

🔺 5/8, 236 yards

🔺 4 TDs

As a Wisconsin fan, I think OSU is beatable, but there’s no question that Stroud is going to be the next star in Columbus for the Buckeyes. That young man can ball out when he’s playing well, and he proved that last night, especially during the second half.