‘Like Outsourcing Your Diet Plan To Michael Moore’: Mike Huckabee Says US Can’t Trust The Taliban To Save Citizens

Former Republican Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee said Friday that trusting the Taliban to assist U.S. citizens trying to flee Afghanistan is “like outsourcing your diet plan to Michael Moore.”

WATCH:

“[President Joe Biden is] outsourcing the future of Americans who are stranded and held hostage in Afghanistan … but to outsource their protection to the Taliban is like outsourcing your diet plan to Michael Moore. I mean this is insane.”

Fox News host Martha MacCallum asked Huckabee if the story of the Afghanistan withdrawal will “go away” for the Biden administration, and the former Republican presidential candidate said it was possible. (RELATED: ‘I Cannot Believe The Generals Who Won’t Resign’: Former SEAL Who Killed Bin Laden Slams Military Leadership Over Afghanistan)

“It might simply because the press lacks the curiosity and the natural cynicism that we need in the press in order to keep pressing the story. The fact is, they let Joe just turn his back and walk away.”

Huckabee noted how Biden is offering assistance to the people affected by Hurricane Ida. “Well, $85 billion of resources that we might use for Americans is right now being inventoried by the Taliban and adding to their own military capacity to use against us. That’s insane.”

Amid the chaos in Afghanistan, private citizens have volunteered to help Americans escape from the country. (RELATED: ‘The Mona Lisa Of Incompetence’: Sen. Kennedy Flames Biden For Leaving Billions Of Dollars Of Equipment ‘To The Enemy’)

Biden has vigorously defended the evacuation of Americans and Afghan allies and on Tuesday claimed that 90% of Americans who wanted to leave the country successfully did so. He made the claim just one day after Secretary of State Antony Blinken admitted that between 100 and 200 Americans remained stranded in Afghanistan.

According to a National Public Radio poll released Thursday, Biden’s approval rating has sunk to 43%.