PREVIEW: Wisconsin Will Roll Penn State 35-14 Saturday

Wisconsin will roll Penn State during our Saturday matchup.

At noon EST on Fox, the Nittany Lions and Badgers will take the field at Camp Randall in Madison to get our seasons underway. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Another way to think of it is that there’s going to be a nationally televised massacre.

The football season is almost here, and lots of people are asking what I think Wisconsin will do this year. The answer is simple. I expect absolute domination in the Big Ten. Anyone who doubts me, bookmark this tweet and see me in December. We’ll see who is laughing then. pic.twitter.com/EbSjXo7LnK — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 2, 2021

What does Wisconsin need to do in order to control and win the game? The recipe for success Saturday is relatively simple.

Use our elite defense to pressure Sean Clifford into bad throws and mistakes, hammer Penn State’s defense with our running game and let Graham Mertz air it out as necessary.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

If we run for 150 yards and pass for 200 yards, this game won’t be close. The Nittany Lions aren’t scoring on us very often.

I can promise you that much. So, the whole situation boils down to whether or not Wisconsin can score. I think we’ll be able to score in spades.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

People might be down on our offense because of the disappointing 2020 season, but I’m not one of them. I fully expect our offense to roar back to life in 2021, and we’re going to get our first look at it Saturday against PSU.

In a sense, I feel bad for the Nittany Lions. They didn’t choose to start their season with a loss to us, but here they are.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

We have to annihilate them in front of the whole country. It’s just the way the cards shook out.

OFFICIAL PREDICTION: Wisconsin wins 35-14.