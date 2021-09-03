Q & A: U. S. Representative Nancy Mace (R-S.C.)

1) Who introduced you to hunting and the shooting sports?

My dad took me on my first hunting trip when I was five years old. As the daughter of an Army officer, I was taught the importance of gun safety and the value of understanding how to properly use a firearm at a very early age. It’s important to be comfortable around a gun, to understand it is lethal and to always handle firearms with care.

2) What was your most recent shooting sports/hunting experience?

I try to get to the range as much as possible. I most recently completed my concealed weapons permit training in South Carolina, which gave me the opportunity to put some time in on the targets. I try to practice every other week, but ammo is hard to find and when you can find it, it’s expensive!

3) Describe your favorite shooting sports or hunting activity.

I really enjoy target practice. For me, it’s gratifying, almost like therapy, but cheaper. I recently shot clays for the first time in 20 years and really enjoyed it. So much so, I am planning my kids first bird hunt and intend to train them on a shotgun for it soon. This really requires a different skill set than when on the range.

4) Which piece of pending legislation related to the firearm industry is particularly important to you and why?

I’m most closely following the New York concealed carry case that’s before the Supreme Court, New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen. Under the current state law, if someone wants to carry concealed, they have to prove to the government that they have a “proper cause” for doing so. In New York, concealed carry is the only way someone can carry their gun for self-defense. Having to provide a reason to do so is subjective and denies people their constitutional right to protect themselves. The right to carry to protect yourself, your family and your beliefs is empowering.

5) What do you see as the challenges and opportunities for hunters and shooting sports enthusiasts?

With the new Biden administration, I expect to see an emboldened Democratic Congress attempt to place more limitations on gun ownership. It’s a cycle, with Republican and Democrat presidents, but President Biden has historically been anti-gun and his rhetoric the past seven months has shown he will make this a banner issue of his administration. It is imperative that Congress serves as a check, and we do what we can to protect our Second Amendment.

This interview is from the National Shooting Sports Foundation.